Which helps explain the ginned-up controversy that a U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio, J.D. Vance, created with the help of Fox News. In a video posted to Twitter, Vance attacked Sasse’s position on the ongoing evacuations from Afghanistan.
“I see that Senator Ben Sasse went on national TV yesterday and attacked me for suggesting we should focus on getting our own citizens out of Afghanistan rather than the Afghan refugees,” Vance asserted. “And he said great countries honor their word. Of course, nobody disagrees with that. It’s a ridiculous platitude. The question is not whether we honor our word. The question is who we make promises to and we owe an obligation toward.” Real leaders, Vance said, would put Americans first.
It’s important to note that, in fact, Sasse did not attack Vance. Sasse was asked by Fox News’s Chris Wallace to respond to Vance’s insistence that no mention be made of Afghan evacuees until every American was removed from the country. His response didn’t address Vance at all.
“The American people need to understand who we’re talking about here,” Sasse said to illustrate his point about honoring the country’s word. “We’re talking about men and women who risk their lives to protect Americans. They fought hand-in-hand with our troops and we made promises to them.”
“There are 32 million Afghans,” he continued. “We’re talking about 60,000 to 80,000 people. So the first thing to say is: The American people need to understand who we’re talking about.”
“When you fought on behalf of Americans to protect our people,” Sasse concluded, “you’re welcome in my neighborhood.”
Vance replied to that, too.
“Senator Sasse also said that he would welcome the Afghan refugees to his neighborhood with open arms,” he said. “That’s very sweet of him. I’m sure a lot of liberals will say very nice things about him because he said that.”
He then said that the question was not whether to help refugees but “how do we do it in a way that doesn’t destroy our own sovereignty.”
“According to Pew,” Vance said, “40 percent of the people there believe that blowing yourself up, committing a suicide bombing, is an acceptable way to solve a problem. So, yes, let’s help the Afghans who helped us, but let’s ensure that we’re properly vetting them so that we don’t get a bunch of people who believe they should blow themselves up at a mall because somebody looked at their wife the wrong way.”
Vance reiterated that data point during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show Monday night. Carlson, who has long promoted Vance’s candidacy, hosted Vance specifically to elevate the purported feud with Sasse, whom Carlson described as “the single guiltiest White man in America” and someone who probably has “unresolved emotional problems.” Carlson also cited some data of his own, including that “99 percent of Afghan Muslims support, for example, enacting sharia law,” which he credited to a “new poll” from Pew Research Center.
That does come from Pew polling, but it is not new. It is, instead, from 2013, eight years ago — long enough ago that it was published before Vance had graduated from Yale Law and back when Carlson had first joined the weekend crew at “Fox & Friends.” It was long enough ago, in other words, that some opinions might have changed.
Vance should certainly appreciate that, given his own evolution. In 2016, the year his best-selling book “Hillbilly Elegy” was published, Vance repeatedly excoriated Trump for his positions on Muslims and immigrants, declaring on Twitter that Trump was “reprehensible” for stoking fear among those groups. In interviews, he lamented that Trump had elevated a strain of anti-Muslim feeling on the right for political gain.
“People listen to what their political leaders are telling them, and my view is both that Trump is tapping into some racially ugly attitudes, but also that he is leading people to racially ugly attitudes,” he told Slate that October. “I don’t think that 60-70 percent of working-class white voters would have supported a Muslim ban before Donald Trump said something about a Muslim ban.”
He compared Trump unfavorably to George W. Bush’s post-Sept. 11 embrace of American Muslims, as he did in other interviews.
“There is an element here where I think it’s not just that Trump is exploiting something,” Vance said, “but he’s also leading the white working class to a very dark place.”
Vance publicly rejected Trump that year, voting instead for Evan McMullin.
In the past 12 months, though, Vance’s rhetoric on immigration and Muslims has obviously shifted. He’s disparaged immigration repeatedly as a threat to the integrity of the United States, a position promoted energetically by Carlson and one that Vance repeated Monday in his Twitter video. It’s not clear exactly what rhetorical shift occurred to prompt Vance to change his mind about the risk of scaring immigrants and Muslims, mind you. He’s repeatedly attributed his shift on Trump by claiming that he saw the former president as being unfairly maligned by the press and in an interview with Time magazine flatly said that he needed to support Trump’s positions because of Trump’s support from the GOP base.
The former president is “the leader of this movement,” Vance said, “and if I actually care about these people and the things I say I care about, I need to just suck it up and support him.”
It’s worth stepping back now to consider that line from Vance’s response to an attack from Sasse that never occurred. Vance was simply being the voice of reason and safety, he assured Ohio voters, lest we suddenly become home to “a bunch of people who believe they should blow themselves up at a mall because somebody looked at their wife the wrong way.”
It is trivial to guess how Vance would have replied had Trump attempted this bit of footwork in late 2016, ginning up a fight with an established Republican lawmaker to impugn Muslims as dangerous. But, then, we are asked to believe that Vance has had a sincere change of heart over the past five years even as we are asked to believe that no one in Afghanistan has over the past eight. We are asked to believe that Vance is simply reflecting the smart position on welcoming refugees, assuming that those who aided the U.S. military also fall into the minority who in 2013 said suicide attacks might be an acceptable tactic.
We are asked not to assume that Vance is doing precisely what he accused Trump of doing.