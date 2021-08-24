We found that in the months immediately after the pandemic first hit, Americans actually felt closer to one another, regardless of party, as you can see in the figure below. Before March 2020, our measure of affective polarization stayed relatively constant at just under 50 degrees, meaning respondents felt almost 50 degrees more warmly toward their own party than toward the other party. Affective polarization then fell by more than 3 degrees by mid-May as Americans’ pandemic anxiety grew. That’s comparable to more than one-third of how much U.S. affective polarization rose during the increasingly antagonistic years between 1996 and 2016.