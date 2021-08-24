“There are still thousands of Americans, and a far larger number of Afghans who supported the two-decade war effort, believed to be stuck in a capital where signs of the Taliban tightening its grip were everywhere on Monday. Many people were hiding at home, terrified of encountering Taliban checkpoints on their way to the airport. Many more Afghan allies are still stranded in outlying cities and towns.”

“One Afghan man who said he had the proper travel documents and had been summoned to the airport to board an evacuation flight, said he gave up because he had four children under the age of 6, and could not risk them getting lost or trampled in the heaving crowd outside the gates. He returned home in despair.”