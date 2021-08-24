What this obscures is a point I made earlier this month but that bears repeating: Comparing rates for Whites and Blacks does suggest that there’s greater hesitancy with the latter group, a population that overwhelmingly votes Democratic. But if “Black” is being used as a proxy for “those on the left,” “White” is necessarily being used as a proxy for “those on the right” — which isn’t fair, since so many White Americans are also Democrats. In other words, Republicans are (probably subconsciously) trying to use the fact that most Republicans are White to imply that most Whites are Republican, which isn’t true. The reality is that Black vaccination rates do reflect a greater hesitancy than is true of Whites overall, but Blacks are less hesitant that White Republicans, the focal point of the aforementioned criticism.