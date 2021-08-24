“We want all of them to feel like they're a part of this homeless solution,” he explained. “When it works, whether it works 100 percent or works 95 percent or works 90 percent, it's going to work better than what we're doing now. They're going to be part of that. So the first 60 days of the administration is executing it. Whether it takes 100 days or 60 days, that doesn't matter so much. It's getting it done. After that success, which we can do mostly through executive action, we go back to the assemblymen and -women and senators, and now it's time for a big infrastructure package. Now it's time for us to actually work on the problems, the causes of homelessness. For every dollar we spend on drug-abuse support, we save three dollars. It's logical. Let's do logical solutions.”