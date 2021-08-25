British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who failed to convince Biden to extend that timetable, insisted after leading a virtual summit of the Group of Seven (G7) rich democracies that America and its partners have “huge leverage” over the Islamist militia.
“The No. 1 condition we’re setting as G7 is that they’ve got to guarantee right the way through, through August 31 and beyond, safe passage for those who want to come out,” Johnson said.
“Some of them will say that they don’t accept that, some of them I hope will see the sense of that, because the G7 has very considerable leverage, economic, diplomatic and political,” he said.
Biden promised yesterday to keep his deadline — conditional on the Taliban letting people reach the airport in Kabul, and with “contingency” plans to extend it — amid warnings sticking to the plan could strand Americans, citizens of friendly nations and Afghans who helped the 20-year war effort, like interpreters.
But his well-known eagerness to leave Afghanistan has precipitated conversations in Washington and other world capitals looking beyond the military presence. Leaders are pondering other means of convincing the Taliban not to roll back gains on issues like girls’ education made there in the two decades since U.S. forces shoved them from power.
To the degree the public keeps its attention on Afghanistan — and that’s far from a sure bet — some U.S. officials worry images of violent repression, a hallmark of the previous Taliban regime, could weigh on voters’ assessments of the withdrawal, potentially shaping elections in 2022 and beyond.
Whether the prospect of international aid and recognition can actually move the Taliban will be seen in the coming weeks and months.
Ironically, the departure of American forces will deprive Washington of what may be its single biggest lever: The Taliban’s profound eagerness for U.S. troops to be gone.
Military force remains on the table as an option for smothering any terrorist scheming to attack America.
But when it comes to other interests, other levers, like granting or withholding diplomatic recognition and international aid, are increasingly getting attention.
Biden, who has not ruled out formally recognizing the Taliban-run government as legitimate when it’s eventually set up, seemed to allude yesterday to that diplomatic prospect.
“The legitimacy of any future government depends on the approach it now takes to uphold international obligations, including to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism,” he said. “None of us are going to take the Taliban's word for it.”
A joint statement by the G7 leaders, including Biden, declared “our immediate priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of our citizens and those Afghans who have partnered with us and assisted our efforts over the past twenty years, and to ensure continuing safe passage out of Afghanistan.” It did not mention Aug. 31.
At the Guardian, Dan Sabbagh, Peter Walker, Aubrey Allegretti and Daniel Boffey reported the British prime minister laid out “conditions for unfreezing billions of dollars in aid.”
“ 'If those huge funds are going to be unfrozen eventually for use by the government and people of Afghanistan, then what we’re saying is Afghanistan can’t lurch back into being a breeding ground of terror, it can’t become a narco state, girls will be educated up to the age of 18, and so on,’ he said.”
“Britain is among nations pushing to establish whether a civilian-run airport in Afghanistan could be used after 31 August, possibly operated by Turkey, in the hope that those at risk from the Taliban — including human rights activists, judges, prosecutors and LGBTQ+ advocates — will be able to find a route to safety,” they reported.
“Separately, the EU announced it was freezing €1bn in development aid it has set aside for Afghanistan over the next seven years as Brussels sought to use its financial leverage to secure assurances over the treatment of women and minority groups,” the Guardian said.
(Interestingly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Turkish counterpart yesterday “to discuss our continuing cooperation in Afghanistan and our efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of our citizens, allies, and partners,” according to the State Department.)
Yesterday wasn’t the first time Biden or his top aides have faced the question of international legitimacy for the Taliban.
On Sunday, he said a future Taliban government is “going to need everything from additional help, in terms of economic assistance, trades, and a whole range of things.”
“The Taliban has said — we'll see whether they mean it or not — they're seeking legitimacy. They're seeking legitimacy to determine whether or not they will be recognized by other countries,” he said.
On Aug. 17, national security adviser Jake Sullivan brushed aside the question of whether Washington recognized the Taliban as the legitimate governing power in Afghanistan.
“Ultimately, it's going to be up to the Taliban to show the rest of the world who they are and how they intend to proceed. The track record has not been good, but it's premature to address that question at this point,” Sullivan added.
Asked two days before that whether the Biden administration would ever consider recognizing the Taliban, Blinken laid out the case for and against in a way that made clear Washington sees it as leverage.
“A future Afghan government that upholds the basic rights of its people and that doesn’t harbor terrorists is a government we can work with and recognize,” he told Jake Tapper.
“Conversely, a government that doesn’t do that — that doesn’t uphold the basic rights of its people, including women and girls; that harbors terrorist groups that have designs on the United States or allies and partners — certainly, that’s not going to happen,” Blinken said.
“And beyond that, to the extent that the Taliban has a self-interest if it’s leading the government in Afghanistan of assistance from the international community, support from the international community, none of that will be forthcoming. Sanctions won’t be lifted, their ability to travel won’t happen if they’re not sustaining the basic rights of the Afghan people and if they revert to supporting or harboring terrorists who might strike us.”
Whatever the results, Biden plainly wished for another outcome in Afghanistan.
Asked Feb. 23 whether the president would be okay with the Taliban in control there, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied: “No, I don’t think he would say he’d be okay with that.”
What’s happening now
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tore into Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) for taking an unauthorized trip to Afghanistan. “The secretary of defense, the secretary of state — there’s a real concern about members being in the region,” Pelosi said, per John Wagner. There was an ‘opportunity cost’ of protecting the lawmakers she said. “This is deadly serious. We do not want members to go.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), in her first day in office, added 12,000 deaths to the official coronavirus death tally in New York. “New York now reports nearly 55,400 people have died of COVID-19 in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC, up from about 43,400 that Gov. Cuomo had reported to the public as of Monday, his last day in office,” the Associated Press reported.
- “Kabul residents are running out of cash and struggling with rising prices,” by Ellen Francis and Haq Nawaz Khan: “More than a week since banks closed in the wake of the Taliban takeover, ATMs are drying up in Kabul as Afghans, strapped for cash, worry about rising food prices. The Islamist militants have now ordered people not to move dollars out of the country in the face of a national cash squeeze and a growing wave of displacement.”
- “Lawmakers to Biden advisers: Don’t leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31 if evacuation mission isn’t complete,” by Karoun Demirjian: “House lawmakers Tuesday urged the secretaries of state and defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the director of national intelligence to appeal to President Biden to reconsider plans to stick with Aug. 31 for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan if more Americans and Afghans eligible for extraction are still on the ground. The quartet of senior national security advisers huddled with lawmakers for nearly two hours Tuesday, as the United States faces a deadline to leave Afghanistan in just a week. Members emerging expressed a variety of opinions about the evacuation effort, pointing fingers of blame in different directions — including sometimes at the briefers themselves.”
- “More than half of Florida’s students now go to schools mandating masks in defiance of DeSantis,” by Valerie Strauss: “More than half of Florida’s students are now enrolled in public school districts with mask mandates despite threats of sanctions from the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who decreed that only parents can decide whether their children wear masks. On Tuesday night, two school districts — in Orange and Indian River counties — approved mandates to try to stop the spread of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus. They joined eight other districts that recently moved to require a medical exemption from a doctor to opt out. The state is a hotspot for covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate for new cases at nearly 20 percent as hospitals keep filling with patients.”
- “Harris, in Vietnam, gets a dose of China’s challenge to the U.S.,” by Shibani Mahtani: “Vice President Harris, on her second international trip in the role, got a taste of the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China as she flew into Vietnam — a former U.S. adversary wary of Beijing’s growing dominance and now courted by Washington. Harris was en route Wednesday to announce, among other things, a donation of 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to the pandemic-hit country. But a three-hour delay in her schedule handed China a window of opportunity. Beijing quickly sent its envoy in Hanoi to meet with Vietnam’s prime minister and pledged a donation of 2 million vaccine doses, undercutting the subsequent U.S. announcement. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, thanking the envoy, said his country ‘does not ally with one country to fight against another,’ according to state media.”
- “Only a Fraction of Covid-19 Rental Assistance Has Been Distributed,” by the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Ackerman and Will Parker: “The U.S. program to help tenants and landlords struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is still moving at a slow pace and has delivered a fraction of the promised aid, data released by the Treasury Department on Wednesday show. Since December, Congress has appropriated a total of $46.6 billion to help tenants who were behind on their rent. As of July 31, just $4.7 billion had been distributed to landlords and tenants, the Treasury said.”
- "Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election Divides Silicon Valley’s Elite," by Wired's Arielle Pardes: “While donations from the tech and media industries heavily oppose the recall effort — $5.6 million to $233,000, according to Cal Matters — a small but vocal group of technocrats are trying to oust Newsom and manifest a different kind of California. Some, like Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, are well-known Republicans, but others have supported more progressive politics and even donated to Newsom's 2018 campaign. Now they view his politics as the enemy of a thriving tech sector.”
- “Banks are Bingeing on bonds, but Not Because They Want To,” by the New York Times's Matt Phillips: “Lingering supply chain problems and anxiety over the potential for the Delta variant of the coronavirus to upend the economy again have pared back borrowing by businesses. And consumers flush with cash thanks to government stimulus efforts aren’t borrowing heavily, either. So banks have largely been left to invest in one of the least lucrative assets around: government debt.”
- “US outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning,” by the Associated Press's Jeff Amy: "More than 1 of every 100 school-aged children has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks in Georgia, according to state health data published Friday. Children age 5 to 17 are currently more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than adults. … Most epidemiologists say they still believe that in-person school can be conducted safely, and that it’s important considering the academic, social and emotional damage to students since the pandemic slammed into American schools in March 2020.”
Biden will hold a cybersecurity meeting at 2 p.m. with members of his Cabinet, his national security team, and private sector and education leaders. He will also sign the "Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act” and the “Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act.”
Harris is in Vietnam.