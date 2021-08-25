Another classic source of division is whether militants in power can afford to stick to their ideology. After it gained control of northwest Syria, the Nusra Front rebranded itself and cut off its ties to al-Qaeda, then promoted a civilian technocratic administration and also engineered a rapprochement with Turkey. These moves led radical members of the group to split off and turn against it. Struggles over how ideologically pure and uncompromising Islamist groups should be have long been a source of infighting among Islamist insurgents, and these tensions often ramp up when these groups begin governing.