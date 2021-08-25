Booster shots have long been expected, and health officials are relying on the groundwork they’ve laid over the past year. Still, state and local health officials — as well as health facilities and pharmacies — are wrestling with a host of hurdles as they ready the next phase of the country’s largest-ever vaccination campaign.
“There are vast logistical challenges,” said Lawrence Gostin, who heads Georgetown University's O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. “The logistical challenges become much more formidable the more people you need to boost.”
The plan is pending sign off from the Food and Drug Administration, as well as a panel of experts who advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, Biden administration officials contend they made the announcement in advance to give localities time to plan — an effort that's begun in earnest this past week.
In conversations with The Health 202, more than a dozen sources involved in vaccination planning — such as Biden administration and state officials, hospital trade groups and community pharmacies — described the biggest hurdles the booster effort faces.
The messaging won’t be easy.
It took months of persistent conversations to win over Americans skeptical of the shot, and some experts worry the notion of boosters could undercut confidence in the vaccine or fuel misinformation online. In Alaska, state officials are already getting questions from those hesitant to get vaccinated in the first place.
- “‘Why would I get a booster dose? I already got the shot, like you asked me to, I'm not going to get a booster,’” said Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, describing the comments she’s heard. “It will take time and effort to share the data.”
- Health officials will “need to work hard on that messaging,” said Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health. “I am worried that the announcement of boosters may give another opportunity for those who are spreading falsehoods about the vaccines to use this in a way that will try to beef up their case against vaccines.”
States will, once again, need to vaccinate hard-to-reach and underserved populations.
In Alaska, tribal health providers are planning another round of charter planes to deliver the vaccine to remote areas. In Arkansas, officials hosted events geared toward vaccinating minority communities — and are weighing whether to replicate those clinics. And in Alabama, the state is working with nursing homes to map out how to reach the roughly 20,000 older adults living in facilities.
Hospitals need to space out shots for their workers.
Health-care providers will be at the front of the line for boosters. Yet, health systems are aiming to stagger when their employees get shots, in the event multiple people experience side effects.
- “It’s a little bit trickier in places where they are seeing a surge right now because oftentimes the surge means we are pressing all staff to be at work to help care for those very sick patients,” said Nancy Foster, a vice president at the American Hospital Association.
The U.S. doesn’t have a national immunization registry.
The pandemic laid bare the country’s disparate data systems. Not all states have robust immunization registries, underscoring the difficulty providers and pharmacies face in quickly pulling up where and when a patient got their first coronavirus shot.
Meanwhile, White House officials are holding calls with governors, pharmacies and state health officers to discuss the logistics. Last week, they sent jurisdictions a checklist with ways to prepare for the booster shot rollout, such as ensuring vaccine schedulers are ready and call centers can handle increased volume, per a senior administration official.
“This is going to take all of us doing our part to make sure that we're operating and executing as we need to,” the official said, emphasizing the administration would “provide a full range of support” to states and vaccine providers.
AHH: An intelligence report on covid’s origins is inconclusive.
President Biden received a classified intelligence report that was inconclusive about whether the coronavirus pandemic originated as part of a natural process or whether it escaped from a lab in China, The Post’s Ellen Nakashima, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Joel Achenbach report.
In May, Biden tasked the intelligence agencies with a 90-day review meant to dig up new evidence and shed light on the origins of the virus. But two officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Post that intelligence officials failed to reach a consensus.
Many scientists were skeptical from the start that the 90-day push would turn up a smoking gun. Some have called for further efforts.
“We should not even be thinking about closing the book or backing off, but rather ratcheting up the effort,” David Relman, a Stanford University microbiologist who has pushed for a broad investigation of all origin hypotheses, told The Post.
OOF: A booster dose of the Johson & Johnson vaccine yields stronger immune response than just one shot.
In a news release, the company cited data from two studies that have not gone through scientific peer review, submitted to the preprint site Medrxiv. People who had a second shot of the J&J vaccine produced lots of immune molecules known as antibodies, which bind to and neutralize an invading virus. Those levels were nine-fold higher than the levels in people four weeks after a single shot, The Post’s Ben Guarino reports.
It seems clear the coronavirus vaccines are still preventing severe illness – even if they're less effective against the delta variant. Newly released data from California shows that unvaccinated people in Los Angeles County were five times as likely to get infected with the coronavirus and 29 times as likely to be hospitalized as those who got the shot, The Post’s Joel Achenbach and Fenit Nirappil report.
“It is the latest evidence that vaccines continue to reduce significantly the risk of severe illness — their fundamental purpose — despite the spread of the more contagious delta variant,” our colleagues write.
But the report, published by the CDC, also found that some fully vaccinated people are continuing to develop “breakthrough” infections of covid-19 and that vaccine effectiveness has dropped as the delta variant has spread. On May 1, before delta took hold, people who were unvaccinated were eight times as likely to be infected as people who were fully vaccinated. On July 25, the ratio had dropped to about a fivefold greater risk.
OUCH: Oregon will require masks in most public outdoor settings.
Oregon became the first state to reimpose mask requirements in outdoor settings, as a handful of others reinstate indoor mask mandates amid the surging coronavirus cases. The new guidelines apply regardless of vaccination status in public outdoor places where social distancing is not feasible, the Associated Press's Sara Cline reports.
CDC guidelines describe the risk of coronavirus transmission outdoors as “minimal” and advise that people in general do not need to wear masks in these settings. Oregon health officials, however, suggest the risks may be higher with the more contagious delta variant of the virus, citing clusters of infections around outdoor events, such as music festivals.
“The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic,” Gov. Kate Brown (D) said in a statement. “Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families.”
On the Hill
Biden’s health agenda gets a big boost.
House Democrats approved a roughly $3.5 trillion budget Tuesday, staving off a revolt from moderate-leaning lawmakers, The Post's Tony Romm reports. Now, legislators will scramble to craft policies to enact Biden’s broader economic agenda, which includes the party’s major health care priorities.
- Democrats are aiming to expand Medicare; extend Medicaid coverage to roughly 2.2 million people in states that have refused Obamacare’s expansion; bolster Obamacare subsidies; fund more in-home care for seniors; and reduce patient spending on prescription drugs.
More in coronavirus news
People are trying to combat covid-19 with a drug meant to deworm livestock.
Some in conservative media are claiming ivermectin, a commonly used anti-parasitic drug used for cows or livestock, is a miracle cure for covid-19.
But there's no good evidence that it works. The studies that suggest it could be effective against covid have small sample sizes or methodological flaws. Other studies show no benefit, The Post’s Aaron Blake reports.
That hasn’t stopped some people from rushing out to livestock supply centers to try to buy the drug. In Alabama, the poison control center has received 24 total calls about ivermectin — 15 of which were related to covid-19.
“What concerns me the most is not just that it's ineffective for covid, it’s that people tout it as an alternative to being vaccinated,” Scott Harris, the state’s health officer, told The Health 202.
The FDA issued a warning about taking the drug:
Meanwhile, some conservative media figures cast the dismissal of the drug as a conspiracy theory by the government, or Big Pharma, or both. The fervor around the drug only heightened after social media companies censored some of its prominent proponents.
“[E]ven if you acknowledge that there are open questions about whether it could be effective, the claims about it have often gone well beyond anything amounting to the scientific consensus,” Aaron writes. “But for perhaps obvious reasons, it’s proven irresistible to theorize about Big Brother depriving people of a treatment, despite the fact that we already have a very good and free preventive measure available.”
Deep dives
Weak oversight contributed to a coronavirus disaster in state-run homes for veterans.
A Politico investigation found that residents in federally funded state-run homes for veterans got sick and died of covid-19 at a much higher rate than residents in other Veterans Affairs facilities, with more than half of deaths in these homes occurring well into the pandemic when protective gear and other resources were already widely available.
The Department of Veterans Affairs funds a network of 158 state-run nursing homes, housing some 20,000 veterans on any given day. Some states operate homes themselves; others contract out operations to private companies. Not all states require veterans homes to meet the same standards as civilian homes.
“The result is a peculiar state-federal structure that creates serious gaps in accountability and makes it easier to point fingers than accept responsibility for the vets who age and die there. The shared oversight between the states, federal government and contractors allows serious problems to fester,” Politico’s Joanne Kenen, Allan James Vestal and Darius Tahir report.
While the VA spends upward of $1 billion a year on these homes, the agency exercises little oversight beyond a yearly inspection. In 2019, the Government Accountability Office warned that these inspections lacked teeth.
Check up
New recommendations urge diabetes screening for overweight adults at age 35.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age that overweight adults should be screened for Type 2 diabetes and abnormally high blood sugar levels from 40 to 35. The new recommendations could mean that more than 40 percent of the adult population should now be screened, the New York Times’s Roni Caryn Rabin reports.
Diabetes rates in the U.S. have increased significantly in recent decades to a point where 1 in 7 Americans now has the disease, according to one estimate. Experts say that identifying individuals with high blood sugar before they develop diabetes can be crucial in staving off the onset of the disease and improving overall health.