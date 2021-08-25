States may adopt additional criteria to guide their redistricting. In Montana, the state commission adopted “competitiveness” as a criterion when drawing, an attempt to ensure that districts do not become “safe seats” for one party or another. The idea is that if candidates aren’t sure of reelection, they will reach out more broadly and be more responsive to all constituents. In Ohio and Missouri, the commissions will try to draw legislative districts that have roughly the same proportion of Republicans and Democrats as voted statewide in the most recent election. In some states with diverse populations, these criteria could conflict with the Voting Rights Act, which provides protections to historically excluded communities by creating majority-minority districts.