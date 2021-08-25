Intentionally or not, this was an indictment of her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo, in two ways. The first was her pointed reference to the need for transparency, something that was not a hallmark of Cuomo’s time in office. That’s particularly true on this specific issue: Cuomo was roundly and justifiably criticized for trying to play down the number of covid-related deaths that had occurred at state nursing homes until New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) publicly provided a more accurate set of numbers. Until that point, nursing home death data provided by New York included only those who had died at the homes, not residents who were transferred to hospitals before succumbing.