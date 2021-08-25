The framing of the current Democratic policy proposals as liberal has been helped by the fact that the caucus’s left-most members have indicated support for them. Sure, prominent progressives in both chambers have argued that the package doesn’t go as far as they’d like, but the inclusion of a large, filibuster-proof spending bill that will accompany the bipartisan agreement passed by the Senate has largely mollified liberal opposition. That has both made it less likely that opposition would come from the left and given the caucus’s more moderate members something against which to push.