The deal — between moderates and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — is a blow to the industry, which had hoped to strike back after passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package in the Senate that looked to their industry to pay for a portion of it.
But moderates pushed Pelosi to agree to a Sept. 27 date to pass infrastructure in exchange for throwing their weight behind the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would make sweeping changes to the nation's safety net.
That deal means no amendments will be allowed to be considered to the infrastructure package, unless, congressional aides explained, an additional rule is passed allowing them.
Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed support for changing the crypto-related language: House Democrats including Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.), Bill Foster (D-Ill.) and Darren Soto (D-Fla.) earlier this month all called for an amendment narrowing the definition of a “broker.” And the bipartisan Congressional Blockchain Caucus, led by Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), issued a letter calling on Congress to change the “dangerous” provision, which would require anyone defined by the Treasury Department as a “broker” to pay taxes.
Treasury has sought to assuage concerns by promising to clarify its definition of “broker”:
- “Other firms key to the nearly $2 trillion crypto market — from developers and miners to hardware and software providers — won’t have any new requirements, so long as they don’t also act as brokers, according to a Treasury official,” Bloomberg's Christopher Condon and Laura Davison report. “The Treasury’s guidance won’t grant blanket exemptions based on how firms identify themselves and instead will focus on whether a firm’s activities qualify it as a broker under the tax code, the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.”
Not giving up: Some in the crypto community told Power Up there will still be opportunities to influence the guidance ultimately issued by Treasury and the IRS. But the current state of affairs is causing heartburn for those who view the drafted reporting requirements as unworkable, and the relationship building with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has hit some road bumps:
- “Investors and lobbyists were incensed by Treasury’s push this month for new tax reporting requirements on cryptocurrencies as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package,” our colleague Jeff Stein reports. “They complain that Treasury officials do not return their calls, refuse to take their views seriously and do not give them advance notice about moves related to their industry. (A Treasury spokesman rejected this characterization.) Backers of cryptocurrency have lobbed thousands of posts on social media and in chat forums claiming that Yellen wants to annihilate the industry.”
Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) told our colleague Tony Romm earlier this month she planned to “use any avenue” possible, outside of the infrastructure package, to clarify the definition of a broker.
- “I'm hopeful that in the Senate, before the end of this calendar year, that we will have a stand-alone original piece of legislation on the floor of the Senate that will define not only a broker in a very clear manner but a lot of other terms that are used in the digital asset world and that would be helpful to them as we form this framework of regulation that allows them to continue to innovate and grow,” Lummis told Tony.
- “This business and this industry is so far ahead of Congress that just when we think we're starting to understand it as members of Congress,” Lummis added. “This is such an innovative space — we gotta get this right and we're not in a position to get it right without their help, influence, and advice.”
Others are starting to consider using the budget bill as a way to throw a wrench into the process: “Crypto industry groups are now considering other legislative vehicles to revise the policy, after being blindsided by its inclusion in the infrastructure bill. One possibility is Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget package, said Michelle Bond, CEO of the Association for Digital Asset Markets,” Politico's Kellie Mejdrich reports.
- “The industry’s biggest test will lie in efforts to forge positive relationships in Washington,” Bond said.
- Related: The Crypto Council for Innovation, a coalition of industry voices advocating for digital currencies, has enlisted Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to help with lobbying efforts in D.C., Politico's Caitlin Oprysko and Daniel Lippman reported yesterday.
Global power
BIDEN UNDER FIRE: “President Biden on Tuesday reaffirmed his intent to complete the U.S. evacuation mission in Afghanistan by Aug. 31, but he also ordered contingency plans if that cannot be accomplished — a position that stoked a new round of outrage and confusion about the United States’ exit from a two-decade war,” our Post colleagues Sean Sullivan, Anne Gearan, Dan Lamothe and John Hudson report.
- The announcement “coincided with a threat by the Taliban to stop Afghans from traveling to the airport, which crowds have mobbed for days, under pitiless sun and at risk of brutal attacks by militants,” per the New York Times’ Mark Landler and Michael D. Shear. “It was an ominous sign that for the thousands of people still desperate to leave, the window may already be slamming shut.”
- “The result was looming uncertainty over whether the United States would finalize its exit within a week, as Biden wants, as well as intensifying anger from would-be Afghan refugees, U.S. allies worried about getting their own personnel out of the country, and veterans concerned about the fate of those who helped the war effort,” Sullivan, Gearan, Lamothe and Hudson write.
- With the deadline only six days away, “evacuations are likely to slow considerably by Friday to give the military enough time to effect an orderly withdrawal,” NBC News’s Ken Dilanian, Courtney Kube, Julia Ainsley and Abigail Williams report. “That isn't nearly enough time to evacuate all the Afghan interpreters, drivers and others who helped the 20-year U.S. effort in the country, and it may not be enough time to remove every American.”
Fury and disgust. “With Biden intending to stick to the Aug. 31 deadline, it’s becoming clear that thousands of the Afghans who helped the U.S. won’t be evacuated, a scenario that has engendered deep frustration inside U.S. national security agencies,” Dilanian, Kube, Ainsley and Williams write.
- “People are furious and disgusted,” a former U.S. intelligence official who declined to be quoted by name told NBC News. “A defense official said he grew nauseated as he considered how many Afghan allies would be left behind.”
- “Adding their voices were veterans groups, which are focused on Afghan citizens who for years helped American service members as interpreters and in other roles, and who now face possible reprisals from the Taliban.”
Paul Rieckhoff, a veterans advocate who served in the Army:
UNAUTHORIZED VISIT: “Two members of Congress made an unauthorized whirlwind trip to Kabul early Tuesday, leaving less than 24 hours later on a flight used for evacuating U.S. citizens, allies and vulnerable Afghans,” Annie Linskey, Tyler Pager, John Hudson, and Sean Sullivan scooped.
- “The visit by Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) — which was not approved as part of the normal process for congressional fact-finding trips — served as a distraction for military and civilian staffers attempting to carry out frenzied rescue efforts, according to two people familiar with the trip who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the matter.”
- “The cloak-and-dagger trip infuriated some officials at the Pentagon and the State Department, where diplomats, military officers and civil servants are working around-the-clock shifts in Washington and at the Kabul airport to evacuate thousands of people from the country every day.”
THE ‘GOLD STAR’ FAMILIES: “As Jennie Taylor watched from Utah while the Taliban seized Kabul, the mother of seven was overcome with white-hot anger,” our colleague Dan Lamothe writes. “Not only was a ‘devastation of humanity’ unfolding in Afghanistan three years after her husband, Maj. Brent Taylor, was killed there, but military families were declaring the war was not worth it.”
- “To me, that’s nails on a chalkboard,” she told Lamothe. “It’s so counter to how I feel at my very core.”
- “Two thousand miles away in Florida, Elena Gutierrez’s initial reaction was different, at least at first. Watching the chaos play out, the mother of four cried while mourning anew the February 2020 death of her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez. He was one of the last two U.S. soldiers killed before the Trump administration signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.”
- “At first I found myself asking the question: ‘Was it in vain?’” Gutierrez said. “But since 2001, those who went over there to fight served our country with honor.”
From the courts
SCOTUS REVIVES TRUMP’S ‘REMAIN IN MEXICO’ POLICY: “The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a Trump-era policy that requires asylum applicants to wait in Mexico while their claims are evaluated by U.S. authorities,” the Wall Street Journal’s Jess Bravin reports. “The three liberal justices dissented.”
- “Critics of the Trump policy said it risked the lives of migrants by requiring them to wait in Mexico, including in border cities that are plagued by gangs, drugs and violence,” per Politico’s Josh Gerstein. The Biden administration told the Supreme Court that restarting the program would create a “diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.”
- Next steps: “Immigrant rights advocates expressed disappointment in the high court’s action, but stressed that Biden still had authority to repeal the Trump-era policy through a new process that courts would approve.”
The investigations
U.S. INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES FAIL TO CRACK COVID CASE: “Biden on Tuesday received a classified report from the intelligence community that was inconclusive about the origins of the novel coronavirus, including whether the pathogen jumped from an animal to a human as part of a natural process, or escaped from a lab in central China,” two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told our colleagues Ellen Nakashima, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Joel Achenbach. “The intelligence community will seek within days to declassify elements of the report for potential public release.”
- “The intelligence community’s inability to present one theory with high confidence after three months of intense work underscores just how difficult it is to probe the origins of the covid-19 pandemic,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Kate Sullivan and Zachary Cohen report.
- “Many scientists familiar with the origin debate have been skeptical that the 90-day review would settle it, and some have said the inquiry could require years of research,” Nakashima, Abutaleb and Achenbach write.
- “Many questions remain unanswered. The animal that carried this virus before it infected people has not been identified … Nor have the lab-leak advocates found any direct evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was inside a laboratory in Wuhan before the pandemic, although the lab has not released its records.”
Viral
THE INTERNET’S LATEST CHALLENGE: “Step by step, the participant walks precariously up a pyramid of milk crates, inching closer to greatness or, more likely, a wipeout viewed by millions — and maybe a trip to the emergency room,” our colleague Timothy Bella writes.
- “When the person falls — and they usually do — throngs of people who’ve helped make the social media spectacle known as the Milk Crate Challenge the latest viral phenomenon proceed to sing a chorus of ‘Oh!’ and ‘Ah!’ as the pyramid collapses and the climber lands painfully on a milk crate or the ground.”