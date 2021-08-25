The suspect streamed for hours before the company removed his account, Politico reported. But even after he was directly cut off from major platforms, video clips of the stream posted by other users spread across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
One 81-second clip of his remarks shared by a journalist on Twitter drew more than 400,000 views and more than 2,000 retweets before the platform began cracking down on posts containing the video, according to a review by The Technology 202.
The issue has struck a nerve among some aides and lawmakers in Congress, who are reeling from threats to their own safety and against the seat of the U.S. government, including the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
It has also rekindled concerns on the Hill about the platforms’ ability to intercept and take action against potentially dangerous live streams and videos in real time, an issue that came to a head after the deadly 2019 Christchurch shooting was streamed online.
In the wake of Christchurch, social media companies stepped up efforts to quickly identify and take action against dangerous or terrorist content on their platforms, which ushered in a global reckoning on the issue.
But lawmakers remain concerned that the platforms are letting extremists thrive and that their response to individual incidents has been at times slow and insufficient.
Leaders on the House Homeland Security Committee, who grilled the tech companies over their response to the Christchurch shooting, are now revisiting the matter.
“These reports are concerning,” Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) told The Technology 202 in a statement. “We have reached out to Facebook for answers and are waiting to hear back.”
A committee spokesperson did not say whether the panel has also contacted Twitter or Google-owned YouTube.
The incident has drawn scrutiny from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which plans to look into the issue and follow up with the companies as part of its broader work on extremist content.
“Whether we are talking about the lead up to the January 6th insurrection or the most recent bomb threat at the U.S. Capitol, there is no question that social media companies must do more to protect their platforms and swiftly remove extremist content,” Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) told The Technology 202.
Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the panel's top Republican, said that it's “always concerning when social media companies allow their platforms to be used to sow discord and hatred, while moving to block free speech from other voices quickly and without transparency.”
Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the company has been in touch with the House panel about the issue, as well as with law enforcement.
“Our teams are working to identify, remove, and block any other instances of the suspect’s videos which do not condemn, neutrally discuss the incident or provide neutral news coverage of the issue,” Stone said.
Twitter and YouTube took similar approaches when clips were posted to the platforms. Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy said the platform is “requiring the removal” of the 81-second clip of the live stream “in most circumstances” under its policies against glorifying violence, with some exceptions “depending on the context in which they’re shared.”
YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said the company last week terminated two of the suspect’s accounts, which had only five videos posted that didn’t violate the site’s rules. As for clips, Choi said YouTube has “quickly removed uploads of the suspect’s Facebook livestream that did not provide sufficient educational, documentary, scientific or artistic context.”
Harold Feld, senior vice president of consumer group Public Knowledge, said tech companies took a “reasonable approach” to content surrounding the bomb threat.
He added that they face extremely complicated calls on potentially dangerous content in real time and that critics should be wary of rushing to push platforms to take down vast swaths of content while incidents are still unfolding.
“We ought to be thinking about how we handle these situations, but we shouldn’t just reflexively tell Facebook, ‘Bad Facebook!’ that you couldn’t make a complicated decision in real time. ‘Bad Facebook!’ ” Feld said.
He noted that government officials and the public have been able to glean tons of information from videos rioters posted during the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Those are trade-offs companies must rapidly weigh as events unfold. “A lot of the information we have about this comes from individuals’ videos, sometimes not in the way they intended,” he said.
Tech CEOs are meeting with President Biden today to discuss cybersecurity.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy are expected to attend the White House meeting, Cat Zakrzewski and Joseph Marks report. The meeting comes amid a surge in ransomware and high-profile cyberattacks.
The Biden administration is describing the meeting as a “call to action.” It will try to address the “root causes of any kind of malicious cyber activity,” a senior administration official said.
Executives from various sectors, such as utility providers and major banks, are also expected to attend.
Government agencies are using targeted ads to persuade people to get coronavirus vaccines.
At least 35 agencies, nonprofits, corporations and public figures have purchased pro-vaccine ads to reach Americans based on who they are, Jeremy B. Merrill and Drew Harwell report. The effectiveness of the ads, many of which ran on Facebook in the spring and summer, is unclear. The process of microtargeting remains controversial, with some lawmakers proposing bans on its use in political advertising.
Some of the ads are targeting conservatives on right-wing websites such as Breitbart, which has said refusing vaccinations for the virus is a “perfectly reasonable choice.” The nonprofit Partnership to Fight Infectious Disease designed a pro-vaccine ad on the site to meet conservatives “where they are, both in geography and the media they consume,” said Policy Director Candace DeMatteis.
Federal regulators want to fine two conservative operatives $5 million for more than 1,000 robocalls.
The Federal Communications Commission fine, which is not final, is the largest the agency has proposed for this specific robocall violation, Rachel Lerman reports. The FCC said Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are known for perpetuating right-wing conspiracy theories, improperly made more than 1,000 robocalls in the run-up to the 2020 election.
Wohl declined to say if the robocalls came from him. “We know that the Biden administration is desperate to distract from their complete debacle in Afghanistan and Joe’s declining mental state, but we will not be deterred or discouraged,” he said. Burkman said the fine was “tyranny and madness.”
The House passed a budget plan, paving the way for a September vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.
Airbnb says it will offer free temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees. The move has raised some questions, New York Times editorial board member Greg Bensinger notes:
Writer Paul Bradley Carr pointed out the cynicism in the replies:
Others said it was a wish that came true. Writer Christine Hyung-Oak Lee: