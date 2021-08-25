The results were similar in another poll conducted of several countries last month. It found the United States with the second-highest vaccine hesitancy race among 15 countries surveyed — lower only than Russia, where hesitancy toward its Sputnik V vaccine traces to a whole lot of relevant history. Hesitancy also declined in the United States by only four points since April, compared with an average of 12 points for the other countries. (Only one country had a smaller decline: the United Kingdom, which has been one of the most pro-vaccine countries from the start.)