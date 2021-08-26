“On the issue of Afghan refugees, Mr. McCarthy has walked the same tightrope that he has on other issues, trying to appease the two sides of the party. He has stated publicly that ‘we owe it to these people, who are our friends and who worked with us, to get them out safely if we can.’ But he has also leaned into the nativist, Trumpian side, giving voice to the generalized, inchoate fears about foreigners entering the country.”