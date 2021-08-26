Refugee communities can invest in civil society’s support for democracy through what social scientists call “social remittances” — discussing with family and friends back home what they’re learning about healthy democratic norms and practices and human rights expectations. They may pick up this new knowledge from everyday activities, like interacting with teachers and principals at public schools, discussing local issues with government officials, joining a local civic group or labor union, or just watching democracy in action. What’s more, refugees can discuss watching and learning from a free press holding officials accountable, seeing opposition parties argue with the government and, if they become citizens, voting. Of course, discrimination against migrants can undermine these effects.