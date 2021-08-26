These civilian operations – led by the Afghans working on U.S. funded projects – have been vital for U.S. national security and for empowering millions of women and girls. The grave danger now faced by these Afghans allies and their families cannot be overstated.”

“ These civilian operations – led by the Afghans working on U.S. funded projects – have been vital for U.S. national security and for empowering millions of women and girls. The grave danger now faced by these Afghans allies and their families cannot be overstated.”