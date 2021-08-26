The group of veterans called on the administration to prioritize U.S.-led evacuations for those who qualify for “Priority 2” refugee status, which was created earlier in August for Afghans who worked with U.S.-funded NGO and contractor programs over the past two decades.
“Throughout our military service, we have seen firsthand the importance of not just the interpreters who worked alongside our troops on the battlefield, but also the thousands of Afghans who directly supported our American mission through U.S.-funded NGOs, contractors, and other implementers,” according to the text of the letter provided to Power Up, and organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.
- “These civilian operations – led by the Afghans working on U.S. funded projects – have been vital for U.S. national security and for empowering millions of women and girls. The grave danger now faced by these Afghans allies and their families cannot be overstated.”
- Key: “We are also deeply worried that this group of Afghans – individuals who qualify for Priority 2 refugee status – could be largely left behind by the current U.S. military evacuation efforts. We fear that the U.S. will fail in its moral duty to protect these individuals who stood directly with America," the veterans write.
The group requests that the military prioritize “Priority 2 applicants” and their families alongside U.S. citizens and Special Immigrant Visa applicants. The letter also requests that the administration extend the evacuation mission past August 31, 2021 and “ensure safe corridors for evacuees to access the Kabul airport.”
Members of Congress have also issued similar concerns:
- “It is equally urgent to find a destination to which Afghans eligible for P2 status and SIVs can be evacuated now, whether a third country, a U.S. overseas military installation, or by parole to an overseas territory like Guam, where they can be processed and vetted, and to mobilize all possible means — U.S., allied, and private sector — of transporting them to safety,” per a letter signed by a group of 30 bipartisan lawmakers led by Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), signed by more than 30 Republican and Democratic House members.
Global power
THREATS FROM KABUL: Emerging security threats from Kabul paint a fraught situation for U.S. and allied forces, and civilians. The conditions have prompted President Biden to stick to the Aug. 31 deadline, drawing the ire of lawmakers and veterans groups. Americans, Afghans and other foreign nationals face increased threats as evacuations begin to wind down and NATO allies like Poland and Belgium leave the country.
What are the dangers if they stay until Aug. 31?
ISIS-K: The Islamic State in Khorasan, the Taliban’s sworn enemy, is the biggest immediate threat to everyone on the ground. “Concerns about security around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have increased based on ‘a very specific threat stream’ from ISIS-K about planned attacks against crowds outside the airport,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Tim Lister report.
- The group, which has terror cells in Kabul, could exploit Afghanistan’s political instability “to create mayhem at the airport … [by carrying] out multiple attacks.”
- Embassy warning: “In an alert issued on Wednesday evening, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul advised U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified ‘security threats,’” Reuters reports. Britain and Australia issued similar advisories.
A large-scale attack would be devastating for civilians and troops. But it would also be “a strategic blow to the Taliban leadership, which is trying to demonstrate that it can control the country,” per the New York Times’ Eric Schmitt.
- If ISIS-K attacked the Kabul airport, it could pull the U.S. and its NATO allies back in, prolonging their stay in Afghanistan well past the Aug. 31 deadline.
What are the dangers if they stay past the Aug. 31 deadline?
The Taliban: The Taliban has made it very clear that the U.S. must leave by Aug. 31 or face consequences. “After Aug. 31, there is a real concern that at best, the cooperation with the Taliban will end,” Schmitt writes. “At worst, that could lead to attacks on U.S. forces, foreign citizens and Afghan allies, either by Taliban elements or by their turning a blind eye to Islamic State threats.”
Situation report: As many as 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan. Of that, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the government [is] trying to track down around 1,000 [Americans] … who had not responded to a frantic flurry of emails, phone calls or other messages offering to evacuate them,” the New York Times’ Lara Jakes and Michael Levenson report.
- But, in a leaked recording obtained by The Post, “some American citizens told the State Department that they do not plan to evacuate from Afghanistan unless they can bring Afghan family members with them,” our colleague Dan Lamothe reports.
- “At least 250,000 Afghans who may be eligible for expedited American visas remain in Afghanistan, far too many for American forces to rescue before their deadline to leave next week,” per the New York Times’ Lauren Leatherby and Larry Buchanan.
- “Even if American forces continue their current pace of roughly 20,000 evacuations per day — a tall order — the estimates suggest the effort will not come close to rescuing the full group of Afghans who may be eligible to leave before Biden’s deadline to depart.”
For those who remain, including former government employees, journalists, activists and women, many “have gone into hiding or are staying off the streets,” NPR reports.
The investigations
THE HILL HAS EYES (ON TRUMP’S RECORDS): “The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued its first sweeping requests Wednesday for records from federal agencies pertaining to the attack on the Capitol and [former] president Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the election,” our Post colleague John Wagner reports.
- “In letters demanding materials from the National Archives and seven other agencies, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chairman, signaled that an expansive investigation is underway, touching not only on what happened Jan. 6 but also on matters such as ‘the former President’s knowledge of the election results and what he communicated to the American people about the election.’”
- “Thompson gave the agencies a two-week deadline to produce materials and asked Archivist of the United States David Ferriero to use his authority under federal regulations to swiftly address the request for records from the Trump White House.”
- “The requests include information on ‘communications within and among the White House and executive branch agencies during the lead-up to January 6th and on that day,’ as well as on issues further removed, such as ‘attempts to place politically loyal personnel in senior positions across government after the election.’”
“The requested documents are just the beginning of what is expected to be lengthy, partisan and rancorous investigation into how the mob was able to infiltrate the Capitol and disrupt the certification of Biden’s presidential victory, inflicting the most serious assault on Congress in two centuries,” AP News’ Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo write.
At the White House
MILWAUKEE ✈️LUXEMBOURG: Biden has tapped longtime Milwaukee Mayor Thomas Barrett to serve as ambassador to Luxembourg. Barrett has been Milwaukee’s mayor since 2004 and has served five terms in the House.
- “Barrett endorsed Biden for president in April 2020, and he is the latest political ally to receive an ambassadorship,” the Hill’s Brett Samuels reports.
- “Rumors of a potential ambassadorship had been swirling since Biden’s election in the fall,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Alison Dirr, Daniel Bice and Mary Spicuzza write. “Ambassadorships typically go to either career Foreign Service officers, big political donors, or political allies and supporters of the president.”
- Barrett was one of the Biden’s 800 campaign bundlers, each of whom had raised at least $100,000. Barrett joins top campaign bundlers Marc R. Stanley, Biden’s pick for Argentina, and Comcast Executive David L. Cohen, Biden’s pick for Canada.
HAPPENING TODAY: “When Israel’s prime minister visits the White House, for the first time in 12 years, it will be someone other than Benjamin Netanyahu,” CNN’s Kevin Liptak writes. “That alone has lent the talks a sense of renewal, even though stark differences remain between Biden and his new counterpart, Naftali Bennett.”
- “Major divides exist over the Iran nuclear deal and Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Bennett has rejected the idea of a two-state solution to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, something Biden has supported for decades.”
- “Before arriving in Washington, Bennett made clear the top priority of the visit to the White House was to persuade Biden not to return to the nuclear accord, arguing Iran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and that sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region,” per AP News’ Aamer Madhani.
- “The Biden-Bennett sit-down comes weeks after Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran’s new president.”
Viral
👶 BABY FEVER: “When a C-17 Globemaster, call sign Reach 828, landed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Saturday, it had an extra passenger, after an Afghan mother on board gave birth to a baby girl as the aircraft made its final descent,” the Military Times’ Meghann Myers reports.
- “The parents named the baby Reach, after the aircraft, U.S. European Command’s boss told reporters on Wednesday.”
- “Reach is one of three babies born since evacuating to Europe,” Gen. Tod Wolters confirmed. “Two more newborns were delivered at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center after deplaning.”