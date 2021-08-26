It’s very useful to note that this specific assertion about responding to the pandemic with miraculous treatments was exactly what President Trump tried to do shortly before the 2020 election. Similarly struggling with selling his product, Trump declared that an antibody treatment he’d received for his own infection was a “cure” that would soon be rolled out free across the country. Like DeSantis, he was trying to downplay the spread of the virus by suggesting there was a way to make it unimportant, that the pandemic could be beaten on the back end instead of the front end. This is a very useful bit of spin for a politician opposed to advocating wearing masks or social distancing: a pound of cure is politically worth a ton of prevention.