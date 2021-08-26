A South Korean National Assembly committee on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that, if enacted, would be the first of its kind globally to ban app store operators from requiring software developers to use their payment tools, as Reuters reported. A final vote on the bill has been tentatively set for Monday, the report said.
It’s the latest instance of lawmakers in national and state capitals not named Washington leading efforts to crack down on allegedly abusive business tactics by the tech giants.
Proponents of the measure say that if the new restrictions go through, and policymakers get to see whether they really boost competition as intended, it could make similar legislation an easier sell in the United States.
“Once you have one country open up their market and show that it’s possible, it will become more friendly to consumers and small to medium-size businesses, especially developers,” said Meghan DiMuzio, executive director of the Coalition for App Fairness. The group includes outspoken critics of the tech giants’ practices as members, including Spotify, Tile and Match Group.
Google and Apple’s practice of requiring developers to use their payment systems — which come with commission rates of up to 30 percent — has drawn intense scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators around the world, as well as smaller developers.
Scrutiny of app stores rose dramatically after Epic Games, maker of the wildly popular Fortnite video game series, sued Google and Apple, alleging anticompetitive behavior last year after the companies removed the game from their app stores for violating payment policies.
The issue has drawn the attention of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who earlier this month introduced legislation that would not only prohibit Google and Apple from requiring developers to use their in-app payment systems, but also bar companies from giving their own apps a leg up in search results, or what’s known as self-preferencing.
Lawmakers leading a similar charge in the United States said South Korea’s bill shows there is growing support for such measures globally.
“Mobile technologies have become essential to our daily lives, and now just two app stores wield incredible power over which apps consumers can access and how they access them,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who chairs the Senate’s antitrust panel and co-introduced the U.S. legislation last month.
She added, “When you see this same issue arising all over the world, it is even more obvious that we need to take action.”
“It is clear that momentum is building around the world to rein in abusive and anticompetitive practices by dominant online platforms, including in the mobile app economy,” said Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), chair of the House’s antitrust panel and a co-sponsor of a House companion to Klobuchar’s bill.
Cicilline, who met with members of the National Assembly earlier this month, according to news reports, said the bill in South Korea would do just that. “It is critical that we work together on an international basis to build on this progress to create rules for fair competition online,” he said.
But Google and Apple are challenging those efforts overseas, arguing that smaller payment systems would open up consumers to privacy risks and that the legislation hasn’t been thoroughly vetted. The companies have been lobbying hard against the measure, the New York Times reported.
Apple spokeswoman Marni Goldberg said the legislation in South Korea, the Telecommunications Business Act, “will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections” and “make it difficult to manage their purchases.”
Wilson White, senior director of public policy at Google, said the proposal’s “rushed process hasn’t allowed for enough analysis of the negative impact of this legislation on Korean consumers and app developers.”
Tech trade groups that represent Google and Apple have expressed concern that the proposal would create a more fragmented legal patchwork globally.
“Our concerns with this type of legislation really do have to do with the global impact. Companies operate in different markets and they really rely on standardized practices so that their customers have ease of use,” said Naomi Wilson, vice president of policy for Asia for the Information Technology Industry Council, which counts the two companies as members.
But the bill’s backers say those fragments are just laying the groundwork for broader change.
“It would be the first domino on a worldwide basis that would fall, and I think it would accelerate momentum to many of the other countries who are looking to enact similar legislation,” said DiMuzio.
Major technology companies made cybersecurity announcements after meeting with President Biden.
Microsoft and Google pledged to participate in a new initiative to develop guidelines to build secure technology and examine the security of existing technology, Cat Zakrzewski, Joseph Marks and Jay Greene report.
Tech leaders Tim Cook of Apple, Arvind Krishna of IBM, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Andy Jassy of Amazon attended the meeting, according to the White House. The companies announced a flurry of cybersecurity initiatives partly designed to bolster the cyber workforce.
House lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection asked for social media documents from five government agencies.
The commission investigating the U.S. Capitol riot asked the agencies for information about social media in the context of the 2020 election and the attack on the Capitol. The letters, which were addressed to the National Archives, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center and the intelligence community, could shed light on the threats law enforcement agencies saw on social media platforms in the run-up to the insurrection.
Social media companies have faced scrutiny in Washington for the role their platforms played in the riot. In April, lawmakers grilled the chief executives of Google, Facebook and Twitter, who danced around the question of whether they were partly responsible for the attack.
Facebook is reportedly working to form a commission that would advise it on global elections.
The company has approached experts about the commission that could make decisions about hot-button election topics like political advertising and misinformation, five people familiar with the matter told the New York Times’s Ryan Mac, Mike Isaac and Sheera Frenkel. Talks are still preliminary, but the effort could be officially announced as early as this fall.
The company declined to comment to the Times.
For years, lawmakers have criticized Facebook for how it handles political ads, falsehoods and baseless claims by politicians. A board distinct from the company would allow it to stave off some of that criticism by outsourcing those decisions to a body like its Oversight Board.
OnlyFans walked back its decision to ban sexually explicit content, Timothy Bella and Lateshia Beachum report. Podcast host Tracy Clayton:
CNBC’s Kate Rooney:
Business Post’s Eva Short:
YouTube has largely evaded scrutiny despite being the second-largest social platform.
It’s not clear whether its ability to duck controversies is a function of top-notch public relations, narrow-minded journalists or differences in its policies and products, Will Oremus writes. But all three seem to be in the mix, according to Will.
“I think that part of it is a deliberate strategy,” said a former employee who worked on content policy issues and spoke on the condition of anonymity because of a nondisparagement agreement. “And another part of it is just the fact that statements and blog posts and big decisions can take forever to get through Google. Other companies are more nimble.”
The company defended its responses to crises and offered examples of instances in which it took more decisive action than its rivals. The company is also trying to directly communicate with the public, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo said.
