In the 1980s and 1990s, policymakers in both parties competed to be “tough on crime” by mandating long prison sentences and reducing or eliminating opportunities for parole. In Washington and in every state capital, politicians ramped up punishments that included “three strikes” laws — in which anyone convicted of three felonies could be sentenced to life in prison — and statutes that mandated sentences of life without the possibility of parole. Every state now has such a law. Political scientists Bryan Jones and Frank Baumgartner have described how political leaders can focus on a few aspects of a complicated public policy question, leading to one-sided policies that eventually need to be corrected. We found something similar here.