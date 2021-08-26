Youngkin, whose wealth allowed him to go on the air early and stay there, has not gained much from the investment. Each member of the ticket has roughly the same strength, though Sears (who'd be the first Black female lieutenant governor) and Miyares (who'd be the first Latino to hold statewide office here) have very different profiles from Youngkin. The presence of Blanding, a Black police reform activist, hurts McAuliffe on the margins, but not by much, and just 1 percent of Black voters support her. Blanding does nearly as well with independents as Democrats, which could be a function of her ballot line on the new Liberation Party, just a few letters off from the Libertarian Party, which has fielded a series of statewide candidates who grab the none-of-the-above vote.