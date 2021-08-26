This is a contentious thing to say, so it deserves both clarification and qualification. One qualification is that the virus spreads even among the vaccinated, as has been shown repeatedly. It’s just less likely to infect someone who’s been vaccinated and much less likely to lead to effects so severe that hospitalization is warranted. It’s also true that state-level data only roughly approximate partisan trends, though there is also an established correlation between politics and vaccination rates at the county level, as well. It is safe to say, though, that most of the unvaccinated are Republicans, given research from the Kaiser Family Foundation published this month showing exactly that. Most of the unvaccinated are Republicans and most hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated and the pandemic is worse in Republican-voting states. All of those things intertwine.