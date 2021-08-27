Afrobarometer reported earlier on public perceptions on the pandemic from five West African countries — and these patterns hold true across this larger sample, which includes southern and North African countries. Across 14 countries, more than two-thirds (69 percent) of respondents say their government has done a “fairly” or “very” good job of managing the pandemic response. More than 8 in 10 citizens approve of government action in Mauritius, Eswatini, Benin and Zimbabwe. Sudan is the exception: Just 31 percent there agree (see Figure 1).