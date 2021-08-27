This fascinating and innovative book is a must-read for researchers and policymakers working in the fields of migration, citizenship, diasporas and development as it offers fresh and alternative perspectives beyond traditional Eurocentric and Westphalian notions of citizenship. Pailey’s writing is clear and accessible and the book is enriched by her use of vignettes and quotes from interviews. Nearly every chapter opens with the life story of a research participant — and these narratives help move readers beyond the abstract and generalized conceptions of citizenship, and toward a greater understanding of people’s lived experiences and actual practices of citizenship.