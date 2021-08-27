The Pentagon initially indicated on Thursday there had been two bombings outside the Kabul airport. But on Friday, Army Maj. Gen. William D. "Hank" Taylor said there had only been one. “We do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” Taylor told reporters. “We’re not sure how that report was provided incorrectly. But we do know, it’s not any surprise, that in the confusion of very dynamic events like this can cause information, sometimes, to be misreported or garbled. We felt it was important to correct the record."