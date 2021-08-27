After that, he promised, any remaining U.S. citizens, green-card holders and Afghan partners will still be able to evacuate, “either through means that we provide and/or are provided through cooperation with the Taliban.”
Sticking with his timetable will almost certainly ensure the United States will need help from the Islamist militia to get any Americans out after U.S. troops are gone, a significant gamble for which Biden could pay a steep political price.
In the aftermath of what the Pentagon said Friday was one bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans, Biden was asked whether he thought it was a mistake to entrust the militia with securing a perimeter around the airfield.
“No, I don’t,” said the president, who told reporters in the East Room that the Islamist militia was “by and large” going along with American security requests.
Republicans and even some Democrats in Congress have denounced the decision to have the Taliban — which controls Afghanistan — man the perimeter, noting the suicide bombers who struck Thursday slipped past their fighters.
My colleague Paul Kane reported yesterday: “The most vocal Democratic criticism came from Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who questioned whether Taliban guards had failed in letting the ISIS bombers get so close to the Kabul airport. ‘I understand that American personnel were among the casualties and my prayers are with the victims of this cowardly attack and their families. As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security,’ Menendez said in a statement, before the full details of the death toll had been officially announced.”
In his remarks, Biden promised “to get as many Americans out as possible,” but allowed for the possibility some U.S. citizens, green-card holders and Afghans who helped the 20-year war effort might not make it out before his deadline.
“We will continue, after our troops have withdrawn, to find means by which we defined any American who wishes to get out of Afghanistan. We will find them and we will get them out,” he said.
As he has several times since the operation began Aug. 14, Biden said he did not trust the Taliban, but was counting on it seeing its self-interest entwined with America’s as it shifts from reconquering Afghanistan to governing it.
“They're not good guys, the Taliban. I'm not suggesting that at all,” he said. “It's in their self-interest that we leave when we said and that we get as many people out as we can.”
It’s unclear just how many American citizens remain in Afghanistan and whether the official numbers are accurate.
The State Department said Thursday “roughly 1,000 Americans” were there, more than two-thirds were taking steps to leave and “many, if not most of these individuals are nearly or already out of the country.”
“We know that dozens more do not wish to leave Afghanistan for a range of reasons,” it said.
“There’s not many left that we can assess that want to come out,” Biden said. Some are dual nationals, who may never have lived in the United States and refuse to leave without their extended families, while “there’s others who are looking for the time” — an apparent reference to Americans who have decided to hunker down and try to evacuate later.
Working with the Taliban will remain a reality as U.S. troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport anticipate more attacks, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters earlier in the day.
The Taliban has searched people heading to the airfield, he said. “Sometimes those searches have been good and sometimes not. I will simply note that before this attack. We have passed 104,000 people through.”
The fact a suicide bomber was able to pass through security checkpoints and kill Americans means “there’s a failure somewhere,” McKenzie said. “The Taliban operate with varying degrees of confidence. Some of those guys are very scrupulously good; some of them are not.”
All of this weighs on Biden and his presidency.
My colleagues Sean Sullivan and Anne Gearan reported: “The killings clearly marked a pivotal moment in Biden’s presidency and an episode that is likely to be part of his legacy. Biden keeps a tally of U.S. service members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan on a card in his breast pocket, and now, for the first time, that tally will include some who lost their lives on his watch.”
What’s happening now
- President Biden is meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Naftali is expected to make the case against Biden's efforts to return to and strengthen the Iran nuclear deal.
- The Pentagon initially indicated on Thursday there had been two bombings outside the Kabul airport. But on Friday, Army Maj. Gen. William D. "Hank" Taylor said there had only been one. “We do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” Taylor told reporters. “We’re not sure how that report was provided incorrectly. But we do know, it’s not any surprise, that in the confusion of very dynamic events like this can cause information, sometimes, to be misreported or garbled. We felt it was important to correct the record."
Lunchtime reads from The Post
- “Fed chief signals supports for the economy could begin to be pulled back this year, if recovery stays strongly on track,” by Rachel Siegel: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell “described an economy brought to its depths by the pandemic, which disproportionately hurt people of color and workers in service industries, according to remarks delivered Friday morning at a conference hosted by the Kansas City Fed. But Powell’s overarching message is that the recovery is on the path to a strong labor market, overall wage gains and pandemic-era price increases that are expected to simmer down.”
- “As Florida faces record covid-19 deaths, DeSantis says Biden should follow his lead,” by Timothy Bella: “Florida is now reporting an average of 227 covid-19 deaths each day — a state record and by far the highest count in the nation. The daily death count in Florida, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, has increased by 613 percent in the past seven days, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.”
- “Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt reveals identity in NBC interview, says ‘I saved countless lives’ on Jan. 6,” by Amy B Wang and Aaron C. Davis: “Lt. Michael Byrd, a 28-year veteran with the Capitol Police, said he fired his gun that day only as a ‘last resort,’ and that he was trying to protect about 60 to 80 House members and staff who were sheltering beyond the glass doors of the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber.”
… and beyond
- “US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies,” by ABC’s James Gordon Meek: “With the Taliban growing more violent and adding checkpoints near Kabul's airport, an all-volunteer group of American veterans of the Afghan war launched a final daring mission on Wednesday night dubbed the ‘Pineapple Express’ to shepherd hundreds of at-risk Afghan elite forces and their families to safety, members of the group told ABC News. Moving after nightfall in near-pitch black darkness and extremely dangerous conditions, the group said it worked unofficially in tandem with the United States military and U.S. embassy to move people, sometimes one person at a time, or in pairs, but rarely more than a small bunch, inside the wire of the U.S. military-controlled side of Hamid Karzai International Airport.”
- “Former Windermere cop’s YouTube ‘battlefield’ rant could hurt Capitol riot defense, experts say,” by the Orlando Sentinel’s Grace Toohey: “After his recent arrest in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, former Windermere police officer Kevin Tuck has begun posting incendiary videos on YouTube, spouting contempt for the Republican party and the federal agencies investigating the pro-Trump rioters and calling for others to ‘rise up.’ Under the account ‘Patriot Pastor,’ Tuck in one five-minute video defended the rioters as “patriots” and downplayed the trespassing offense faced by many of those accused of illegally entering Capitol to interfere with the formal certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. He also issued a call for action — telling viewers he looks forward to ‘seeing [them] on the battlefield’ — sentiments that defense attorneys say could become an issue for Tuck if he is convicted in the federal criminal case against him.”
- “Clamoring for ivermectin, some turn to a pro-Trump telemedicine website,” by NBC News’s Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday warning of a rapid increase in ivermectin prescriptions and reports of severe illness by people using ivermectin products. Data from the National Prescription Audit showed a dramatic spike in ivermectin prescriptions in recent weeks — more than nine times pre-pandemic levels.”
- “Scientists are using facial recognition to rapidly identify disease resistance in grapes,” by the Counter’s Jessica Fu: “You read that right. Emerging AI technology is helping researchers determine how different cultivars respond to diseases like powdery mildew, with the aim of breeding pathogen-resistant varieties down the line. It used to take plant pathologist Lance Cadle-Davidson and his team months to assess the severity of fungal infections on grape seedlings they were studying. Now, this exacting process might take a few days at most — and they have robots equipped with facial recognition technology to thank for that. Advancements in microscopic imaging are helping grape breeders take a closer, more accurate look at how plants react to powdery mildew — a common fungal disease that attacks vineyards late in the growing season and can spoil entire harvests. The pathogen is a costly one to tackle: In California, the country’s biggest producer of grapes by far, researchers estimated that powdery mildew growers spend approximately $239 million per year on powdery mildew management, and accounted for 90 percent of their pesticide use.”
Today in Washington
After huddling with his national security team and meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Bennett, Biden will receive an economic briefing at 4 p.m. Vice President Harris is back in Washington after visiting Singapore and Vietnam.