Government security forces integrating former rebel fighters — whether they’ve been captured, deserted or are joining after a peace agreement — can bolster government intelligence capabilities in three key ways. First, insurgencies tend to develop in areas and among communities with limited government presence. Rebels take advantage of this to evade security forces and get aid from civilians, either through persuasion or coercion. In Mozambique’s case, the state had little administrative reach or security presence in Cabo Delgado. The predominantly Christian government also had few ties to Muslims in the region. Mozambique’s Muslim population is concentrated along the northern coast, and their sense of marginalization helped the insurgency take root. If the military can integrate ex-rebels, they may know where their former comrades are hiding. They can also work more sensitively with locals to get information, the key currency in insurgencies.