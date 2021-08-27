CARNAGE AND CATASTROPHE: Twin suicide bombings outside Kabul’s airport and a nearby hotel left 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghan civilians dead. It was the deadliest attack on U.S. troops in a decade and the first casualties since February 2020. Thursday’s attack occurred five days before troops were slated to leave Afghanistan and less than a month before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. But the attack was also Biden’s worst nightmare realized, his reason for ending the ‘Forever War,’ and the most horrific moment of his 7-month-old presidency.