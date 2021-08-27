“In an unsigned opinion released Thursday night, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority agreed that the federal agency did not have the power to order such a ban.”
“It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant,” the majority’s eight-page opinion said. “But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends. . . . It is up to Congress, not the CDC, to decide whether the public interest merits further action here.”
STRESS-TEMBER: If you thought never-ending infrastructure weeks were bad, wait until we get to Stress-tember. From fierce partisan showdowns to intraparty rebellions, coupled with critical legislative and political deadlines, September is shaping up to be a rough month for everyone inside the Beltway.
Add to the turmoil congressional looks at the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and an escalation of the Jan. 6 select committee’s investigation into the attack. Let’s hope everyone comes back to Washington with a cool drink in their hand.
Setting the stage: When the Senate returns on Sept. 13, Democrats will be under significant pressure to pass the For the People Act, their sweeping elections-and-ethics bill. The bill is expected to hit the Senate floor for a procedural vote that week, but passage is far from guaranteed. Democrats don't have 60 votes to move the bill forward, and failure is likely to increase pressure from progressives to kill the filibuster.
This is Senate Democrats’ last chance to block restrictions that will disproportionately affect the way people of color vote in next year’s midterm elections. It is also their last chance to change the course of the redistricting process in 20 Republican-controlled states that will determine whether they maintain control of the House in 2022.
If Democrats can’t pass the For the People Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act by September, they risk losing the House in 2022. Republicans only need five seats to regain control. So, once again, all roads lead back to eliminating or carving out an exception to the filibuster. Rinse, repeat.
Raising the debt ceiling and keeping the government open is also on Congress’ to-do list. Lawmakers have until Sept. 30 to advance legislation to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling. Without further action, the federal government is expected to run out of money in October or November.
Crisis management: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged Congress to raise the debt ceiling to avoid “irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans.”
But Republicans are balking, and if they go through with their threat to block a debt ceiling hike, it will undermine President Biden’s $4.1 trillion economic agenda, which has already suffered attacks from inflation and deficit hawks.
Stressed yet? Here are additional dates to look out for:
- Sept. 6: More than 7 million Americans will lose their enhanced unemployment benefits. The Biden administration has encouraged states with high jobless figures like California and New York to use their pandemic relief funds to prolong the benefits.
- Sept. 9: The House select committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is expected to receive a wide array of records and information from agencies about the events surrounding the attack, including communications by former president Donald Trump and his top officials.
- Sept. 11: President Biden initially wanted to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The date was then moved up to Aug. 31. Biden has stuck to this deadline but has contingency plans in place, should he decide to keep troops beyond Aug. 31.
- Sept. 15: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have instructed their committee chairs to finish drafting their portions of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill by this deadline.
- Sept. 27: The House is expected to vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CARNAGE AND CATASTROPHE: Twin suicide bombings outside Kabul’s airport and a nearby hotel left 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghan civilians dead. It was the deadliest attack on U.S. troops in a decade and the first casualties since February 2020. Thursday’s attack occurred five days before troops were slated to leave Afghanistan and less than a month before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. But the attack was also Biden’s worst nightmare realized, his reason for ending the ‘Forever War,’ and the most horrific moment of his 7-month-old presidency.
“The problem for Biden and his party is that it wasn’t just a bad day but a potentially defining one,” Newsweek’s Bill Powell writes.
“The mass killing immediately opened Biden up to criticism, especially from Republicans, that he was responsible for the deaths of the young Americans, either because of the hurried pace of the evacuation or, more fundamentally, because his decision to pull out of Afghanistan was a mistake in the first place,” our Post colleagues Sean Sullivan and Anne Gearan report.
- “Critics also seized on the tragedy to challenge one of the central messages of Biden’s presidency — that he is a competent, seasoned leader who, unlike his predecessor, knows how to protect Americans.”
- “At least two Republican senators quickly called for Biden’s resignation or impeachment. ‘It’s time for accountability, starting with those whose failed planning allowed these attacks to occur,’ Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said in a statement. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) added, ‘It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor capacity to lead. He must resign.’”
- “The most vocal criticism on the Democratic side came from Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who wondered whether Taliban guards had failed by allowing the ISIS bombers get so close to the Kabul airport. ‘One thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security,’ Menendez said.”
“The killings clearly marked a pivotal moment in Biden’s presidency and an episode that is is likely to be part of his legacy,” Sullivan and Gearan write. “Biden keeps a tally of U.S. service members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan on a card in his breast pocket, and now, for the first time, that tally will include some who lost their lives on his watch.”
- 🔮2022 Forecast: How the GOP is weaponizing this moment. “House Republicans hope to ride Biden’s messy Afghanistan withdrawal to victory in the midterms,” Politico’s Olivia Beavers and Andrew Desiderio write. “With the GOP already in a strong position to retake the House next year, the president’s first major foreign-policy crisis could give the party an additional boost as it tries to chip away at his popularity.”
- “Republicans contend that Biden is responsible for a logistical and humanitarian debacle that could result in U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans being abandoned — a message they say could weigh on voters next year, even with the uncertainty surrounding his economic agenda and the trajectory of the pandemic.”
- “Should the Republicans retake the House next year, they are sure to bury the Biden administration in investigations and hearings for two years,” Powell writes.
OFFICER WHO SHOT CAPITOL RIOTER BREAKS SILENCE: “In the chaotic minutes before he shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Lt. Michael Byrd focused his attention on the glass doors leading into the lobby of the House of Representatives chamber,” NBC News’ Rich Schapiro, Anna Schecter and Chelsea Damberg write. “About 60 to 80 House members and staffers were holed up inside, and it was Byrd’s job to protect them.”
- “As rioters rampaged through the Capitol, Byrd and a few other officers of the U.S. Capitol Police set up a wall of furniture outside the doors.”
- “Once we barricaded the doors, we were essentially trapped where we were,” Byrd said in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt. “There was no way to retreat. No other way to get out.”
- “If they get through that door, they’re into the House chamber and upon the members of Congress,” Byrd said.
“Soon a horde of demonstrators arrived. Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the Capitol Police, took a defensive posture with his gun drawn as rioters smashed the glass doors.”
- “He said he yelled repeatedly for them to get back. But the mob kept pressing forward, and then a lone rioter tried to climb through one of the doors.”
- “What happened next was captured on video: Byrd fired one shot, striking Babbitt in the shoulder.”
- “For Byrd, who is Black, the incident turned his life upside down. He has been in hiding for months after he received a flood of death threats and racist attacks that started when his name leaked onto right-wing websites.”
“But in his interview with Holt, Byrd said he has no doubt that he made the right decision in light of the circumstances.”
- “I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd said. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”
