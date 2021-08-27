Drummer Charlie Watts performing with the Rolling Stones in 1973. (Ian Dickson/MediaPunch/IPX)By Christopher FedericoContributor, Monkey Cage Today at 1:00 p.m. EDTBy Christopher FedericoContributor, Monkey Cage Today at 1:00 p.m. EDTShareComment0Longtime Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passes at age 80.Professors: Check out TMC’s expanding list of classroom topic guidesSupport our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDon’t miss any of TMC’s smart analysis! Sign up here for our newsletter.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.