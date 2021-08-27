Democrats and voting-rights advocates argue that proposals such as SB1 use the false specter of voter fraud to create hurdles that undermine the right to vote and limit participation in elections, particularly for voters of color. The Texas bill restricts methods of voting, tightens the rules around mail ballots, empowers partisan poll-watchers and creates new rules and penalties for mistakes by election officials and people helping others vote. The measure also outlaws drive-through and 24-hour voting, which were successfully implemented — and widely embraced — in Harris County last year as pandemic-era voting alternatives.