What this means is one of two things: either approval ratings are less useful at evaluating what affects Americans’ views of the president or not much actually changes those views. The distinction between those possibilities is subtle; the former is a criticism of the tool and the latter of the electorate. I tend to think that the latter gets closer to the truth. But from a functional standpoint, the difference doesn’t matter much. Pretty much no matter what happens, approval ratings haven’t moved that much in the past 12 years.