If this is the state of play in late August, when schools in many states haven’t yet returned, imagine what happens when the whole country is back to school and the virus really has a chance to spread among children who are suddenly contracting it much more easily than before. After the experience of virtual school in the spring of 2020 and much of the 2020-21 school year, it seems unlikely that parents will have the same patience for their kids being stuck at home for long stretches.