Over the next few months — or, really, decades — there will be discussion about what could have been in Afghanistan after the United States decided to fully withdraw from the two-decade-old conflict. What if Washington had correctly predicted the collapse of the government? What if holders of special immigrant visas (SIVs), the Afghans who aided the U.S. military during the war, had been evacuated before the military withdrawal? What if the United States had managed to get Americans out of the country before this month without triggering a more rapid collapse of the Afghan government?