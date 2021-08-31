How do soldiers gauge whether their comrades will fight or flee? As Lehmann and Zhukov show, soldiers take their cues from their immediate colleagues, but also from their commanders, from soldiers in other units, and from other armies fighting the same enemy. When senior officers abandon their posts, subordinates view future threats to punish insubordination, surrender, and desertion as not credible. Soldiers will also use surrender rates in past battles as a noisy signal about their own unit’s resolve. As more battles occur in which friendly forces (or allies) lay down their arms, soldiers are more likely to believe that a similar fate awaits them — particularly if such events happened recently.