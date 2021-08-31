Most immediately, Biden’s intent in giving the speech was to reframe an understanding of the U.S. exit that has been centered on the specifics of the withdrawal. The president had repeatedly insisted that Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan would be able to do so; that some number (pegged in the “low hundreds” by one official on Monday) could not is an obvious failure. So Biden celebrated the scale of the withdrawal that followed the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul, conflating, as his administration often has, evacuations conducted by the U.S. military with evacuations that the military enabled through its management of the airport. He also reinforced the valid point that the collapse of the Afghan opposition to the Taliban occurred far faster than expected, limiting the evacuation window — though, of course, this was itself a failure of American intelligence.