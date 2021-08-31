It is also true that, particularly since that first surge last year, more people have died relative to population in red states than in blue ones. It is true that the death toll has been worse in states with Republican governors than in states with Democratic ones, particularly recently. It’s also true that Republicans in particular are less likely to get vaccinated and more likely to reject efforts to contain the virus, such as mask-wearing — sentiments that are, to various degrees, reflected back to them from Republican leaders far more often than Democratic ones. Cooke points to Oregon’s struggle with the virus. The county where the case count is the highest at the moment is Douglas County — which voted for Trump by a 38-point margin last year. Somehow, its residents aren’t heeding coronavirus recommendations from Gov. Kate Brown (D).