Texas is poised to enact a wide-ranging elections bill with new voting restrictions that opponents say will make it harder to cast ballots and administer elections in the state.

The Texas House on Tuesday passed the final version of the legislation Tuesday, and it could receive approval from the Senate later in the day after a partisan showdown that has lasted three months. If the bill becomes law, Texas will join at least 17 other states that have tightened their voting rules since the 2020 general election.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRight

The elections measure is a priority for Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and his Republican allies in the state legislature, who worked to pass it during three separate legislative sessions, starting in the spring. The bill has undergone many changes, some as recently as Monday as the two chambers negotiated the final version.

Here’s a quick guide to the bill, the debate over its provisions and how it led to a standoff between Republicans and Democrats in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What voting restrictions does the measure impose?
  • In what other ways does it tighten election rules?
  • Does the bill include provisions that would make it easier to vote?
  • Why did Republicans fight so hard to pass the bill?
  • How did Democrats delay the passage of the bill?