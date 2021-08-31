That’s a problem for Trump. Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general in the final days of Trump’s administration, has already talked to a different congressional committee about the president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. And he was pretty blunt. Rosen privately testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee this month that Trump essentially wouldn’t leave him and others at the Justice Department alone with his requests that they undermine the election results. (Trump’s lawyers attempted to get to Rosen to back down by sending a letter asserting executive privilege over his testimony but also said they wouldn’t go to court to stop him from testifying.)