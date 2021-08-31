As you can see in the figure above, White people are socially positioned as the most superior and American racial group. They remain the predominant racial group, despite their slow demographic decline. In contrast, while Black and Latino individuals are both stereotyped as inferior with respect to White people, Black people are considered a more American minority than Latinos and Asians. And although Asian Americans and Latinos are both stereotyped as foreigners, Asian individuals are considered more superior than both Latinos and Black people, as reflected in the “model minority” myth — the notion that Asians are smarter, economically better off and less impertinent than other people of color.