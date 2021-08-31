It is not the case that Republicans or members of the right-wing fringe are shut out of the process. But it is the case that Carlson and others are amplifying the sense that they’re about to be, or that rampant voter fraud means that to some extent they already are. Their followers are primed through these false claims or apocalyptic predictions to view their opponents as a danger to the country and to themselves. And instead of simply burrowing deeper into conspiracy theories, they are often excited by the idea that they can and must take up arms in defense of their country.