It still could. Its choosing not to do so before the law went into effect, though, indicates that predictions about how the Trump-appointee-heavy court would respond to abortion restrictions were generally accurate. During that stretch of the 2020 campaign when Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination was still unconfirmed, Trump claimed that he had never mentioned Roe to his appointees, in an apparent effort to defuse concerns that he was doing precisely what he’d promised — appointing justices who would overturn the decision. Such assertions, always dubious if not outright non-starters, may help explain why the court didn’t increase as an issue for Democrats from 2016 to 2020. But there was little reason then to think that Trump’s appointees wouldn’t have a clear position on the subject, and there’s less reason to think so now.