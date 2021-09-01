In the wake of last month’s sweeping Taliban victory in Afghanistan, pundits and politicians alike have asserted that America’s allies around the globe now know that the United States will not have their back. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) cautioned, “What does that say to friends of America around the world? You can’t depend on us. When we turn our back on you, you’re in trouble.” Chinese propagandists have said much the same, with a pointed reference to Taiwan.