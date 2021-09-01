Nonetheless, Tunisians did not turn against democracy writ large. We measured support for democracy using an experiment designed to emulate an election. Rather than asking directly whether respondents support democracy, we presented repeated choices of hypothetical politicians, some of whom were randomly assigned anti-democratic positions and others pro-democratic positions. Some called for the abrogation of laws criminalizing inappropriate criticism of public officials, whereas others proposed prison sentences for these crimes. Some proposed that the new president should respect the authorities of the legislature and/or prime minister, while others argued that he should dispense with them and rule alone. To simulate the trade-offs that citizens face in real-world elections, we also randomly assigned policy positions regarding key economic and social issues, as well as attributes describing candidates’ competence and character.