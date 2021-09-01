The Washington Post’s Craig Whitlock has documented much of this extensively in his new book, which includes comparing the public comments from the administrations to what they were saying privately.
With the war now over, it’s worth taking stock of just how it was sold to the American people — and just how much the outcome belies that sales job.
The big upshot of the present situation is that the Taliban, which the United States went to war to uproot, is back in charge in the country immediately upon the withdrawal.
And that’s something we had been promised over and over again wouldn’t happen. In fact, early in the war, the Bush administration spoke of the Taliban as if it had been utterly obliterated. It repeatedly used the word “eliminated.”
“With the Taliban eliminated and al-Qaeda badly damaged,” then-White House national security adviser Condoleezza Rice said in April 2002, “we have moved into the second stage of our war on terror.”
President George W. Bush in November 2003 used similar language, saying, “Our military went to Afghanistan, destroyed the training camps of al-Qaeda, and put the Taliban out of business forever.”
In September 2004, Bush declared that “as a result of the United States military, the Taliban no longer is in existence.”
Even at the time, this flew in the face of the evidence, given that Americans were still being attacked and killed. By 2008, with that still being the case, Bush claimed: “I never said the Taliban was eliminated; I said they were removed from power.” But the administration had indeed said that — and repeatedly. Bush had literally said the words “out of business forever.”
Even as recently as 2012, former British prime minister Tony Blair was asked how likely it was that the Taliban would return to power upon a full withdrawal. “I don’t believe they will come back in power,” he said.
There’s a fine line when you write these things between a commander in chief expressing confidence in the mission, and that same president overpromising. But these are hardly the only times Bush ventured into the latter territory — often dismissing precisely the outcome that has now been realized.
In April 2002, Bush declared: “The history of military conflict in Afghanistan [has] been one of initial success, followed by long years of floundering and ultimate failure. We’re not going to repeat that mistake.”
More than six years later, in his final year in office in 2008, he added that a troop surge “has an unmistakable message: The Taliban has gone from power, and it’s not coming back. … Afghanistan will be a successful society and a hopeful society and a free society. And Afghanistan will never again be a safe haven for terrorists to attack the United States of America.”
Then-Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld was arguably the most combative about this kind of thing, repeatedly rebuking those who had dared to suggest the war might not go well.
“All together now — quagmire!” Rumsfeld joked at a November 2001 news conference.
By 2005, while playing up the success of the operation, Rumsfeld gloated as if the naysayers had been proved utterly wrong and a quagmire was off the table.
“The Afghan people’s courage should be a stunning reminder to all of those seemingly self-confident prognosticators who foresaw an Afghan quagmire,” Rumsfeld said. “They were not just wrong; they were harmful by making the cause seem hopeless.”
Rumsfeld went on, citing three specific newspapers and claiming the critics amounted to the “Cassandras of the West echoing the predictions of the terrorists.”
“What has taken place in the last four years in Afghanistan is a historic achievement,” he said, adding: “And history will look back on it as having been an amazing accomplishment.”
Bush also predicted what the end of the war would look like as early as 2001, saying: “This struggle will not end in a truce or a treaty. It will end in victory for the United States, our friends and for the cause of freedom.”
The war in fact ended with the next Republican president cutting a deal with the Taliban, which that president’s Democratic successor then cited as the reason for the withdrawal.
That Democratic successor, President Biden, and his administration have their own recent paper trail of false promises, including that the Taliban wouldn’t return to power so quickly and that there would be no scenes like those in Vietnam, where a chaotic withdrawal required people to be airlifted from the U.S. Embassy in Saigon. A strikingly similar situation transpired in Kabul.
But it wasn’t the first time Biden dismissed the possibility of such a situation. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki this week flagged a 2001 interview, at the very start of the war, in which Biden played down the need to defend the new Afghan government from rebels:
CHRIS MATTHEWS: Don’t you then have to be a constabulary force and have American GIs over there from Alabama and Arkansas defending a government against rebels? Because there are going to be rebels.BIDEN: No, not if it’s done well -- and if we get lucky. Because if it ends up that way, that’s not going to …MATTHEWS: That's Vietnam.BIDEN: Exactly. That’s not going to happen.
There are some caveats here, including that Biden specified things needed to be “done well” to avoid such an outcome. But it became quite evident over the years that the new government needed U.S. protection if it were to survive, and it collapsed as soon as that protection was heading for the exits.
There are many lessons from the Afghanistan war, and we’re still learning them to this day, thanks to the work of Whitlock and others. But an undersold one was just how much our elected leaders dismissed the possibility of the outcome we’ve now encountered, despite 20 years of effort and many lives lost. The Iraq War’s “mission accomplished” and “greeted as liberators” get all the attention, but there’s plenty of grist for that mill on Afghanistan, too.