The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel has been covering the race closely for his daily political newsletter, noting that Newsom has not run from the coronavirus pandemic but has, instead, leaned into it. (SurveyUSA’s list of reasons for the shift in its results includes that Newsom might have benefited from worries about the pandemic.) Cuomo’s initial, truncated effort to defend his position in the face of a damning report about his behavior toward women included an attempt to remind New Yorkers that the pandemic was still a threat — suggesting that, for both governors, the pandemic presented a leadership opportunity that was also a political asset.