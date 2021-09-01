While all of the above appears to be true, it is not the case that it is known to be true. That’s one of the points of the House committee that’s investigating the day, that there are still questions to be answered about what occurred, including ones that can speak to the accuracy of the presentation above. But there’s another question that’s been lingering around the day’s violence from the moment it began, one that the committee just took a significant step to answer: What, if anything, did members of Congress know about the riot before it began or as it was underway?