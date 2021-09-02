The evacuation
Number of people evacuated:
124,334 (Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Sept. 1)
Number of flights:
778 flights — 387 U.S. military and 391 non-U.S. military (Milley)
Average per flight:
160 people
Number of U.S. citizens evacuated:
“More than 5,500” (President Biden, Aug. 31) or “almost 6,000” (Milley)
Number of U.S. legal permanent residents evacuated:
Total undisclosed, but 2,785 have arrived in the United States through Aug. 31 (Department of Homeland Security)
Number of U.S. citizens who wanted to leave but were not evacuated:
“100 to 200” (Biden, Aug. 31)
“The number is likely closer to 100” (State Department spokesman Ned Price, Sept. 1)
Number of U.S. permanent residents who wanted to leave but were not evacuated:
Not disclosed
Number of Afghans evacuated, currently on staging bases in the United States, Europe and the Middle East):
63,000, of whom 20,000 are in the United States (Milley)
Number of Afghans “at risk” who have arrived in the United States:
23,876 through Aug. 31, a number that includes some third-country nationals (DHS)
Number of Afghans evacuated who qualify for special immigration visa:
About 7,000 (Pentagon briefing, Aug. 27)
Number of Afghan SIV applicants and families:
About 88,000 (Washington Post report, citing a nongovernmental organization, Aug. 13)
Number of Afghans who may be eligible for some sort of U.S. visa:
As many as 265,000 (NBC News report, citing estimates from nongovernmental organizations, Aug. 31)
Number of unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated:
278 (State Department cable obtained by Josh Rogin, Sept. 1)
The Afghan War
Length of U.S. involvement:
Almost 20 years (Oct. 7, 2001-Aug. 31, 2021)
Cost:
$1.06 trillion on waging war (Brown University Costs of War project, updated Aug. 25)
$2.3 trillion (including veterans care, interest on debt, other costs)
Reconstruction cost:
$145 billion (Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, July 30 report)
Estimated future cost of Afghan veterans care, 2022-2050:
$1.1 trillion (Brown, updated Sept. 1)
U.S. military killed:
2,461 (Milley)
U.S. wounded
20,691 (Milley)
U.S. contractors killed
3,846 (Brown)
Other Allied Troops killed:
1,144 (Brown)
Humanitarian aid workers killed:
444 (Brown)
Afghan military and police killed:
66,000-69,000 (Brown)
Civilians killed
47,245 (Brown)
Opposition fighters killed
51,191 (Brown)
Killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks:
2,977
