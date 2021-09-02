There’s also the possibility that all of this shifts dramatically now that the outlawing of most abortions in some states is increasingly on the table. For decades, the GOP has pushed this goal, but it was mostly a hypothetical — something few believed would actually come to fruition. With the Supreme Court shifting substantially to the right in recent years, though, it’s suddenly much less hypothetical. The thing Republicans used to rally the base — much like overturning Obamacare — is now something they can grasp at. When that happened with Obamacare, Americans swung more in favor of the law, and the GOP struggled and ultimately failed to make good on its promise.