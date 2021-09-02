There is one legal avenue House Republicans can try to stop their records from going over to Congress, Brand said. It’s called the Perlman Doctrine. If the committee issues a subpoena for these records, Republicans could step into court as third parties and argue against releasing the information. McCarthy could say that he has a legal or statutory claim to his call logs, and let the courts decide whether he or the Jan. 6 committee’s request take precedent. (This is hypothetical; we don’t know if McCarthy’s records are part of the request from the Jan. 6 committee.)