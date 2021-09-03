In a book filled with both theoretical and practical contributions, Holmes shows that building bridges — whether literal, symbolic or institutional — is not enough. Her takeaways are that policymakers must consider what their goals actually are and how best to achieve them. They must also accept that, contrary to much of the conventional wisdom about nation-building, the passage of time may actually make things worse, not better. For all of these reasons, “The Black and White Rainbow” deserves to be a classic in the field.